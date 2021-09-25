How federal vaccine mandates affect Idaho education

Staff of at least two schools and a baker’s dozen Head Start programs in Idaho will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, per a new federal mandate .

President Joe Biden recently announced vaccine mandates for big businesses, rousing fierce political ire from Idaho’s Republican leadership. But the requirements for private companies — which have drawn threats of legal action from Gov. Brad Little and a failed attempt to reconvene the Legislature from House conservatives — have captured more attention than some lesser-known implications for Idaho education. Businesses with over 100 employees must either mandate coronavirus jabs for all staff, or test staff members weekly, according to the Associated Press. But employees of federally run schools as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs must also get the vaccine, and weekly testing won’t be an alternative option.