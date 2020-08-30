How does an increase in hospitalizations impact the hospital?

My colleagues and I closely watch daily case counts in our valley. If a person is going to become ill enough with COVID-19 to require hospitalization, we will know about seven days after the beginning of their symptoms. In other words, we know we will likely see a number of those patients represented in the daily case counts in our hospital. We pay close attention to those numbers because they directly affect our bed availability; as noted above, patients can have prolonged hospital stays, and a few of the cases will result in death.

In the early days of the pandemic, some patients were transferred due to limited capacity, specifically around our ICU capacity. Currently, we have sufficient capacity, but there may come a day where transfers again become necessary. At this point, we are far from exhausting our capacity in the health care system.

As this disease has dragged on, we have learned much more about it. We are much better at managing it than we were in the early days of the pandemic. We have become very nimble, changing treatment strategies as new information becomes available. When new studies are published, our group and other physicians across the country dissect the information to make the best choices in treating patients.

I have been honored to serve with such a dedicated staff of nurses, therapists, technicians, cleaning staff and the many other clinicians and support team members who have stepped up to the challenges of COVID-19. We have gotten close through this ordeal as we work together to provide the best possible care for the best possible outcomes in the case of a disease we are still learning about.

Dr. Adam Robison is a board-certified internist and hospitalist with St. Luke’s Clinic Medical Group in the Magic Valley.