How does an increase in hospitalizations impact the hospital?

As doctors, my colleagues and I see a myriad of different types of respiratory infections each day in the hospital.
What we have not seen before, even in a relatively bad influenza season, is such a consistent level of one type of infection that is as contagious as COVID-19.
That is not COVID’s only distinction; this disease is novel in many ways. Most health care providers have never come across a disease like this during their careers.
Among its other characteristics, what makes this such a complicated pathogen to treat is the way in which it triggers the immune system to launch a highly aggressive inflammatory response. This overly aggressive immune response is what causes the severe disease that lands certain patients in the hospital.
We also do not understand yet why certain patients develop disabling symptoms and others have mild symptoms and recover quite quickly.
Though our death rate is not as high as it has been in other places, COVID-19 continues to be a problem in the Magic Valley, particularly for patients who are hospitalized. It is not uncommon for hospitalized patients to require at least seven days of hospital care, and we have had many patients that have required upward of three weeks of care in the hospital, including time in the ICU.
Patients with extended hospitalizations often also require rehabilitation at skilled nursing facilities prior to going home, due to the profound weakness that develops in the course of the disease.
My colleagues and I closely watch daily case counts in our valley. If a person is going to become ill enough with COVID-19 to require hospitalization, we will know about seven days after the beginning of their symptoms. In other words, we know we will likely see a number of those patients represented in the daily case counts in our hospital. We pay close attention to those numbers because they directly affect our bed availability; as noted above, patients can have prolonged hospital stays, and a few of the cases will result in death.
In the early days of the pandemic, some patients were transferred due to limited capacity, specifically around our ICU capacity. Currently, we have sufficient capacity, but there may come a day where transfers again become necessary. At this point, we are far from exhausting our capacity in the health care system.
As this disease has dragged on, we have learned much more about it. We are much better at managing it than we were in the early days of the pandemic. We have become very nimble, changing treatment strategies as new information becomes available. When new studies are published, our group and other physicians across the country dissect the information to make the best choices in treating patients.
I have been honored to serve with such a dedicated staff of nurses, therapists, technicians, cleaning staff and the many other clinicians and support team members who have stepped up to the challenges of COVID-19. We have gotten close through this ordeal as we work together to provide the best possible care for the best possible outcomes in the case of a disease we are still learning about.
Dr. Adam Robison is a board-certified internist and hospitalist with St. Luke’s Clinic Medical Group in the Magic Valley.
