House speaker Scott Bedke asks Jerome area officials and business owners for input

“Their assessed values are really skyrocketing” through no fault of their own, he said. “We need (a solution) that will work here and in the Treasure Valley.”

Road problems are also a common issue in Idaho, where the per-person road tax burden “is more (than surrounding states) because our population is lower, our state is bigger and we have a lot of roads,” Bedke said. “Keeping up with road construction and road maintenance — even more importantly — is always a challenge here in Idaho.”

Coming back to the topic of COVID-19, the speaker shared a “poignant experience” he recently had along with Gov. Brad Little in the overflowing intensive care unit at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. Bedke said he and the governor were humbled as they watched exhausted nurses fight for their patients’ lives.

The COVID situation has created a double-edged sword for hospital employees.

A portion of the staff has quit because of the hospital’s COVID vaccine requirement, but the latest round of resignations is from sheer exhaustion, Bedke said.

He also addressed whether the state should come between employers and employees in requiring vaccines. The government has no place in the employer/employee relationship, he said.