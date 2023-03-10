A bill that creates a structure for transferring responsibility of public defenders to the state has passed the Idaho House of Representatives.

House Bill 236 carries forward the work begun last year with the passage of the State Public Defender Act, which transferred responsibility of providing public defenders from the counties to the state.

The Idaho Association of Counties had a hand in shaping the bill, and Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall was involved in those discussions.

In a phone call, Hall told the Times-News that the task of transferring these responsibilities to the state will take a lot of work.

“This is a pretty dramatic change,” Hall said. “The complication is: How does this big system that counties have handled for decades, how does that get transitioned to the state?”

A new state agency, the Office of State Public Defender, would be created under the bill and would be headed by a governor-appointed official.

“This is going to be like the ITD (Idaho Transportation Department) or Idaho State Police,” Hall said. “Those departments answer to the governor... This will be an office like that.”

Each of Idaho’s seven judicial districts would have a District Public Defender, who would also be appointed by the governor.

When persons charged with a crime are unable to hire their own representation in court, their Sixth Amendment rights require a defense be provided for them.

An ongoing lawsuit against the state contends that the public defense system is inadequate, and that is one element this bill attempts to address.

In Idaho, counties have been responsible for the public defenders. Some of the larger counties have their own public defender, but the majority of counties in Idaho have contracted the service to private lawyers.

The bill will now be taken up by the Idaho Senate.