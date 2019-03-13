TWIN FALLS — A fire reported Tuesday night destroyed an older two-story home southwest of Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Fire Department got the call shortly after 11 p.m. when the two occupants of the home noticed smoke in the chimney area of the attic at 3473 North 2800 East. They smelled the smoke, went outside and inspected the house, Battalion Chief Brian Cunningham said.
High wind speeds drove the fire throughout the attic before the fire department could arrive. They fought the fire by spraying water through a vent on the back side of the house, where they could see flames. Not a lot of flames were visible because of the smoke.
“We got a pretty quick knock-down,” Cunningham said.
The fire was out by 11:45 p.m., but crews remained on scene for mop-up and investigation several hours later. Four engines, two water tenders and a battalion chief responded.
The two renters of the home did the right thing by staying outdoors and going into their vehicle, Cunningham said. No one was injured or had medical issues from smoke inhalation.
“It was good that they noticed it as soon as they did,” he said.
A cat inside the home did not survive. The renters were displaced, but have another place to stay, Cunningham said.
The house had heavy fire damage to the attic and the second floor; plus heat, smoke and water damage throughout. Cunningham said it is likely it will be deemed a total loss.
This was an accidental fire, he said, but the cause is listed as undetermined because firefighters could not pinpoint the origin due to the wind.
“It really affected the fire pattern in that structure,” Cunningham said.
