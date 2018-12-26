Try 1 month for 99¢
Fire engine, truck, fire department


A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday.

 FILE PHOTO

GOODING — Emergency responders are on scene at a house fire Wednesday morning in Gooding.

The fire was reported at 10 a.m. at 1705 Idaho Highway 46, a Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center dispatcher said. He didn’t have further information.

Check Magicvalley.com for updates.

