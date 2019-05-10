{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A fire in the northwest corner of town caused $50,000 in damages Friday morning and displaced a young family.

Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks said the Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to 1730 Manzanita St., just off Avenida Del Rio Drive.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming out the front door and a mother and her two small children outside the home, Brooks said. All three were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation and injuries.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in the kitchen, then searched the home looking for other possible victims.

Three engines and a command vehicle responded along with Twin Falls police, Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputies and two ambulances, Brooks said.

"The home is not inhabitable," he said. "The American Red Cross is involved in assisting the family."

The fire is under investigation, but Brooks said it started in the kitchen.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments