TWIN FALLS — Residents are invited to give public comments tonight on a developer’s proposal to build a four-story hotel on the canyon rim.
The Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission has been asked to make a recommendation on a request to change the development agreement for Geronimo LLC at Canyon Park West. The change would permit a hotel in the development and increase the maximum building height to 60 feet for property at 2151 Fillmore St., between the Petco shopping center and the Twin Falls Visitors Center.
Home2Suites by Hilton has expressed interest in building a hotel at the vacant lot, which was previously planned for more restaurants and retail. The Planning and Zoning Commission is tasked with making a recommendation to the City Council, which makes a final decision, so residents will have one more opportunity to comment on the project.
The Planning and Zoning meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.
City staff, which usually presents its own recommendations on zoning issues, did not have an opinion on this request one way or another. That’s because the city’s comprehensive plan seems to justify multiple decisions.
“What we have is two parts of the plan that I guess are competing interests,” Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove told the Times-News.
On the one hand, the city’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan, “Grow with Us,” specifically shows mixed use at this development on the Future Land Use Map.
“A hotel meets these criteria as it would add another service to a range of services found along a corridor which supports Civic, Commercial, Recreational and Residential uses,” city staff said in its report.
But the Comprehensive Plan also states that development near the Canyon rim should be carefully considered.
“The Canyon Rim is an important feature and viewpoint, a striking visual landscape, and a coveted recreational site,” the plan states. “In order to ensure that the integrity of the Canyon Rim is preserved, a balance between acceptable development uses, and necessary preservation should prevail.”
Spendlove said it will be up to the commission to decide what to recommend as members draw on their own sense of place.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Spendlove said.
The property also has a complex history, in which it appears at one point an eight-to-10-story hotel would have been permitted. The current development agreement does not allow hotels as an outright permitted use, he said.
The city had already received four public comments via email as of Monday afternoon. Most referred to the visual impacts the hotel would have. Spendlove noted that the development can already build a structure 50 feet away from the canyon rim, but the permitted height will be up for discussion.
Twin Falls has an established history of permitting development along the canyon rim. Not too far away from Canyon Park West is the building that’s home to Elevation 486. The 56-foot structure sits atop a retaining wall that’s 10 feet above the Canyon Rim Trail, and its setback from the rim is also 50 feet.
Upon receiving the commission’s recommendation, the City Council will have its own public hearing on the request — likely at the end of February or early March, Spendlove said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission will have a public hearing for a request to have a special use permit to establish an automobile sales and repair or service facility at 154 Washington St. The business would operate in conjunction with an existing furniture/car upholstery repair business on property on the south side of Austin Avenue.
The commission will also have a public hearing for a request for a special use permit at 1534 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. for automobile sales and repair service facilities. Although Goode Motors already uses the space for a legal non-conforming automobile sales facility, the company plans to expand and remodel the property with a new showroom, additional offices, retail sales area, service drive-through and six new service bays.
Goode Motors plans to eventually move its Mazda franchise to Kimberly Road near Eastland Drive. Its Volkswagen franchise would continue at the newly remodeled facility on Blue Lakes Boulevard North.
