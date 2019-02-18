TWIN FALLS — Before the city makes its final decision on a proposed hotel on the Snake River Canyon rim, residents are welcomed to ask questions about its design.
Brent White, with developer Geronimo LLC, said his company and McNeill Hotel Co. are hosting a Q&A format meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.
“We are hoping to be able to respond to questions and provide more information as to what is being proposed as far as the hotel,” White said.
Project architect Gary Brink and Associates, EHM Engineers and people familiar with the city’s Comprehensive Plan will also be present, he said.
On Jan. 29, the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-2 to deny a recommendation for the hotel to the City Council. Geronimo LLC has asked for the city to change its development agreement, permitting a hotel at the Canyon Park West development, adjacent to the Twin Falls Visitor Center. Additionally, the four-story hotel would be permitted to be 60 feet high. However, because of where the footings stand, its top would be about 78 feet above the canyon rim.
The Planning and Zoning Commission determined that the proposed hotel, at that location, did not comply with the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which aims to protect the canyon rim.
The City Council will make a final decision on the development agreement at a public hearing. A date has not yet been scheduled.
Tuesday’s open house will take place at the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce Conference Room inside the Visitor Center at 2015 Neilsen Point Place.
White said he spoke with the architect for the hotel, Josh Wilcox, who indicated the Tuesday event will aim “to gain all of the public he can get so that as the hotel is designed it can incorporate the kinds of services and experiences that are locally desired including colors and material, etc.” The design group and owners representatives would also like to address concerns.
The proposed Home2Suites by Hilton would be operated by McNeill Hotel Co., which operates the Hilton Garden Inn in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.