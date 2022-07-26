Hot wheels to share meals: Group to hold car show and breakfast fundraiser to help Senior Center

TWIN FALLS — A car club is setting up a show this weekend as a fundraiser to support Meals on Wheels and the town's senior center.

The car show and breakfast feed starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Steve Belt said he came up with the idea after spending some time volunteering with the Twin Falls Senior Center to help prepare some of the 220 to 250 meals that get delivered every day.

“As you know, gas prices have gone up. Food prices have gone up,” Belt said. “But they (volunteer drivers) get paid the same amount for Meals on Wheels as they did three years ago when things were good.”

Belt got the idea when his wife took over as cook a few months ago. He said she is doing the work of five people with help from volunteers, because there isn’t enough funding for more people to help.

Want to support the senior center's efforts? Meals on Wheels and the Harvest Moon Car Club breakfast fundraiser for the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. West, starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m. and the car show ends at 3 p.m. Tickets: $8 for adults 13 and up

$6 kids aged 6-12.

Kids under 6 eat free.

$10 suggested donation to show a car.

$25 suggested donation for a vendor’s table. Call 208-320-7025 for more information.

“There’s a big need for monies to help that program along,” Belt said. “And there’s a big need to try to get the public involved with the Senior Center.”

Belt said the inside of the center will have tables for vendors, selling anything from insurance to Tupperware.

The Harvest Moon Car Club will be in attendance for the show. The club, which is based out of Buhl, holds an annual car show and donates the proceeds to various charities. The first show raised $3,000 for student lunches. The second show raised $6,000 for teachers to pay for school supplies. The group's next show, in October, will raise funds for Buhl school sports.

“We’re going to keep having benefit events for the Senior Center until things turn around,” Belt said.