Hot weather put strain on MV classrooms

BURLEY — Students and teachers welcomed cooler temperatures Friday after sweltering in Magic Valley classrooms that lacked air conditioning.

Now that temperatures are moderating, school officials are looking forward to a better learning environment — and hoping for more funding for cooling systems.

Cassia County School District might adjust its calendar to make it better suited for hot late-summer weather.

School Superintendent Sandra Miller said that a teacher reported that one day the temperature in a classroom reached 91 degrees.

“It can be a challenging situation,” Miller said.

Burley High School, Burley Junior High School, and several other schools, including those in Declo, Raft River and Oakley, have classrooms that are not air conditioned, Miller said. Some schools have air conditioning in only part of the building.

In Twin Falls School District, Harrison and Morningside elementary schools and parts of Robert Stuart Middle School do not have air conditioning or swamp coolers, district spokesperson Eva Craner said.

Lincoln Elementary has limited cooling with window swamp coolers.

“While the swamp coolers help, they struggle to keep up when we have temperatures this high,” Craner said.

All schools in the Jerome School District have air conditioning.

“We are very fortunate,” Assistant Superintendent Wendy Ohlensehlen said.

Central air conditioning can be costly. In 2016 and 2019, voters in Cassia County turned down school bond proposals that would have helped pay for an assortment of school improvements, including air conditioning. Miller said school officials will keep trying to get something passed, perhaps proposing a trimmed-down 10-year plant facility levy that would prioritize school cooling.

Craner said the Twin Falls district is using its plant facilities levy to update HVAC systems as funding allows.

“That being said, these types of updates are very expensive,” Craner said in an email. “For example, updating the HVAC system at Lincoln Elementary would cost roughly $5.5 million.”

The plant facilities levy provides $4.75 million per year to the district.

Miller has seen the same high expenses in Cassia County.

School district officials recently looked into updating Burley Junior High School, but the quote came in at $2 million when only $600,000 was available, she said.

The school district held a special board meeting Sept. 1 to discuss what options were available to address the sweltering heat. Canceling school for a few days — or at least dismissing school early — was mentioned, but no action was taken.

A factor in not taking action at the school board meeting, Miller said, was the results of a survey of affected teachers. Most teachers wanted school to go on as scheduled.

Miller said the school district might not have had to make up some of the days, but learning would go by the wayside.

“It isn’t the idea that the state wouldn’t require us to make the days up,” Miller said, “it is that the students need instructional time at their grade levels.”

Cassia County is on a four-day a week schedule, she said, and each day in the classroom is important.

“We really care about students’ ability to learn and teachers being able to teach,” Miller said, and the record hot temperatures challenged that.

Miller said the Cassia County schools might adjust the school calendar, starting school in September and having classes run further into June. The first day of school this year was Aug. 22.

Despite the struggle with the hot temperatures, Miller said they brought out the best in some people. Companies and individuals donated fans and portable air conditioning units. Administrators and school staff members arrived at schools at 5 a.m. to open the windows, allowing cool air inside the building before school started.

Teachers also worked together to allow more students into classrooms in cooler parts of the school.