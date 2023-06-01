Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TWIN FALLS — Bright orange flames poured out of the aircraft with blistering heat. A fire truck operated by the Twin Falls Fire Department sped across the tarmac to reach the aircraft and immediately began directing a jet of water toward the flames, sweeping side to side.

It was only a drill, and the exercise was repeated several times over three days this week at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport.

Firefighters who drive any apparatus in Twin Falls are required to get an annual certification to operate the special firefighting trucks at the airport. Normally firefighters have to travel to facilities elsewhere to get the certification each year. But this year, the department brought in a mobile aircraft replica that simulates fires.

The Salt Lake City-based company 139 Fire builds and operates all kinds of props for firefighter training. For this aircraft simulation, an aircraft fuselage has been fitted with propane pipes to allow different fire simulations, such as landing gear fire, engine fire, exterior fire as well as interior fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Mitchell Brooks said that bringing in a mobile training structure made for a more realistic experience eliminated the headaches of arranging travel for 12 firefighters with different schedules.

“What it does is it affords us the ability to train on our own equipment, train in our own backyard, come up with our own scenarios, incorporate our own dispatch center,” Brooks told the Times-News. “So it really completes the loop of an actual incident.”

Brooks said this is the first time the department has brought in a mobile training structure to the airport. In years past crews would go to Boise, Salt Lake City and Helena, Montana.

The company, 139 Fire, has made a range of props for firefighter training, from passenger vehicles, to a full replica of a Boeing 777 airliner. They also build training structures, buildings, towers and everything in between.

Training officer Capt. Jesse Bowman said in order for the 12 drivers to complete their annual required certification to operate the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting vehicles, each driver will face several kinds of fire scenarios.

“We try to incorporate different scenarios, different fire attacks,” Bowman said.

The final simulation of the three-day training is a coordinated interior attack between the apparatus and a crew on the ground.

Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Vehicles — ARFFs — allow a single operator to drive while deploying a variety of firefighting agents. During the training, operators used water to put out the flames. Under real circumstances, the ARFFs are equipped with foam and chemical agents to extinguish fires related to aviation.

“It’s built so one operator can extinguish a fire if needed,” Bowman said. “It has foam capabilities, like a fire extinguisher, and has three substances to use as needed.”

The airport is one of the regular stops for firefighters in the department. Drivers are stationed at the airport for a month at a time, and are available 24 hours a day. In addition to any aircraft-related incidents, they also respond to medical emergencies, structure fires and brush fires.

“We’re training, we’re prepared,” Brooks said. “We hope there never is but if there was an incident, we’re prepared.”

