Hot biz in cold country: Island Park, West Yellowstone see uptick in people wanting to play in the snow

Justin Severson, manager of High Mountain Adventures in Island Park, said not all of the growth in business can be attributed to the pandemic.

“I’d say it’s just the growth of the area,” Severson said, who rents ATVs in the summer and snowmobiles in the winter. “I’d say the growth in Island Park has been on a constant upswing. I don’t want to say it’s up double, but it’s up a third. … We have 50 new sleds, and we might have been better off with 60 or 70. That’s our forecast for next year.”

In West Yellowstone, the Backcountry Adventures shop says all of its snowmobile tours into the park are booked for the season and other rentals are mostly filled.

“People are calling for President’s Day weekend, and it’s been booked for over a month now,” said Brock Wilson at Backcountry Adventures. “With how far out in advance things are getting booked, that’s unusual.”

Wilson said they have some availability for sleds going into the nearby National Forest and some seats available for snowcoach rides into the park, but guided snowmobile rides into the park are all booked.

“People who can’t do their European vacations are coming here,” he said. “But people are sick of being cooped up and want to get out in the mountains or wilderness and play.”