TWIN FALLS — The Council on International Educational Exchange is looking for families to host a student this fall. Exchange students only need a bed — they can share a room with another child of the same gender — and food.
Host families come in all shapes and sizes, with or without children, but the main ingredient to offer is kindness. The amount of time you host is flexible. Students need to be matched with families quickly so they can be part of the American experience this year.
CIEE students speak English and arrive with the appropriate visa, medical insurance and spending money. They are eager to share their culture with the family, school and community.
For more information about hosting and an application, call Angie Day at 208-409-2868 or email aday@ciee.org or go to ciee.org/host.
