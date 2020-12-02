Hospitals again warn of ‘stressed’ capacity in Idaho’s ICU and COVID-19 units

When the ICU there hits 80% capacity, it triggers an overflow plan to open space in other units. “We have not hit the (threshold) where we had to open new space this morning,” she said.

“It’s really dynamic, it changes pretty frequently depending on who’s coming in the door,” she said.

Hospitals will start to see the effect of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings starting in a week or two, Hill said.

But even before that, Idaho hospitals are stretched thin.

Nine out of 51 Idaho hospitals last week told the federal government they anticipated a critical shortage of staff by this week. Five said they were already at that point.

There were only six open ICU beds across the Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Spokane hospital region on Tuesday morning, officials from St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley hospitals said.

Eastern Idaho hospitals that report coronavirus data to EastIdahoNews.com were in somewhat better shape. They had 17 ICU beds open as of Tuesday, about 30% of their capacity, according to the website.