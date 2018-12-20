JEROME — Two people were taken to a Boise hospital after a Wednesday evening crash on U.S. Highway 93 east of Jerome, Idaho State Police said.
Ramiro Gonzalez Gutierrez, 69, of Hazleton, was driving a 1993 Chevrolet S10 pickup east on Idaho Highway 25 at 5:47 p.m. when he stopped at the stop sign at U.S. 93 but failed to yield and hit a southbound 2007 Honda Pilot driven by Michael Burton, 40, of Dietrich, ISP said.
Gonzalez Gutierrez and his passenger, Adela Lemus, 67, of Hazelton, were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley and later to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to an ISP statement. Investigators do not believe they were wearing seat belts.
Burton and his passenger, Robin Burton, 37, of Dietrich, were wearing seat belts and were not taken to the hospital.
During the collision a tire came from one of the vehicles and hit a nearby 2004 Volkswagen Jetta. It did not injure either of the occupants.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 93 were blocked for about two hours while crews cleared the scene. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho Transportation Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Jerome Rural Fire Department also assisted with the response.
