Hospitality and restaurant industry preparing for a packed weekend with soccer tournament

TWIN FALLS — Need to find a local hotel room or Airbnb this weekend? Want to go out to eat? Good luck.

With at least 2,000 soccer players flooding into town from five outside states, the Magic Valley is going to be packed.

“Sorry it’s going to be a little chaotic this weekend, but it’s really amazing,” said Clark Pierson, Canyon Rim Classic Soccer Tournament director. “This is one of the longest-standing tournaments in Idaho.”

The Times-News called five hotels and found three were 100% full and two expected 97% capacity.

Holiday Inn Express and Suites, My Place Hotel, and Hilton Garden Inn were sold out. A front desk representative at La Quinta Inn and Suites said they have a lot going on this weekend, including a lacrosse tournament and a wedding.

“They (hotels) kind of hear when our tournament dates come out and they get wide-eyed because it starts filling up,” Pierson said. “It really does bring a lot, a lot of people.”

Another lodging option is renting a home or room privately.

Twin Falls typically has about 90 Airbnb properties, according to the company’s website.

As of Thursday afternoon, only one was available for this weekend.

The tournament, held for the past 16 years, has 120 teams signed up this year. Each team will play three to four times over two days. About one-third of the teams are coming from other states, including Montana, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Oregon.

“Those folks need a place to stay, a place to eat, somewhere to pick up groceries and supplies,” Shawn Barigar, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce president, said. “They are here for several days helping the local economy.”

South-central Idaho visitors spend an average of $392 per day, according to The Economic Impact of Travel 2020 report. This includes people staying at hotels, motels, short-term vacation rentals, private homes and other overnight options. The report was prepared for Idaho Tourism by Dean Runyan Associates.

Another benefit of soccer visitors is the possibility that some of the guests might choose to come back in the future for a more leisurely vacation, Barigar said.

Other large local events include the FFA Conference, other sports tournaments, Shoshone Falls After Dark and summertime fairs, he said.

Pierson said the tournament is a little bit smaller this year because of the referee shortage.

Difficulties with work schedules, injuries, and fan abuse have contributed to a nationwide referee shortage, the Times-News previously reported.

“The last few years unfortunately we’ve had to turn teams away, it’s not something we want to do,” Pierson said. “But we have to have refs to keep it safe and we try and have a center ref and two sideline, assistant referees.”

The city of Twin Falls, Idaho Central Credit Union, Magic Electric Plumbing, Heating and Air, and multiple local dairies helped make the event possible this year, he said.

“I want these kids to love it as much as I do.”

