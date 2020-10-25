Hope grows for breast cancer patients: Cancer Awareness Month pays off

During the biopsy to collect cells for diagnosis, the surgeon leaves a magnetic marker at the site of the tumor. Later, during a lumpectomy or other surgical procedure, the marker — a tiny encoded magnetic spiral — guides the surgeon directly to the tumor, Parnell said.

"It's a brilliant little device that allows us to precisely target the tumor," she said, adding that magnetic marker procedure also works with radiation treatments.

"The forward-thinking procedure shortens the length of treatment and cuts recovery time."

Don't forget mammograms

Parnell moved from Washington to Twin Falls earlier in the pandemic to assist St. Luke's surgical group in fighting breast cancer in the Magic Valley.

"We should count our blessings that we don't have to travel to other places to receive breast cancer treatment," she said. "We don't want people thinking they need to leave the Magic Valley. We have everything here — all the right elements."

But folks have been so preoccupied with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic that the number of cancer screenings across the state has fallen — and that worries Parnell.

"People are still getting cancer," she said. "We can't lose sight of that."