Hope grows for breast cancer patients: Cancer Awareness Month pays off

Patients often describe hearing the words, "I'm sorry — you have breast cancer," as the worst moment of their lives.
Facing the life-threatening disease, treatment and possible surgery is scary enough — especially at such an uncertain time as a pandemic — but facing multiple surgeries to reconstruct a breast can be even more traumatic.
October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrates the advances made in cancer treatment and recovery and raises awareness about reconstruction procedures to offer hope to breast cancer patients and survivors.
Many options for the treatment of breast cancer are available, but at St. Luke's Magic Valley, surgeon Dr. Whitney Parnell is taking a new approach to surgical treatment called oncoplastic surgery that results in the removal of less breast tissue than traditional surgery.
The term "oncoplastic" has been around since the 1990s when the concept of combining traditional surgical methods with plastic surgery evolved. The method, however, has only recently been approved for use in the U.S., Parnell said.
"It's like a hybrid, a combination surgery with an emphasis on cancer removal (with the intent) to preserve as much of remaining breast tissue as possible," Parnell told the Times-News.
A key component of oncoplastic surgery is the ability to locate and mark a tumor in the breast prior to surgery, she said. This results in the removal of less breast tissue compared with traditional "search-and-destroy" surgeries that commonly leave disfiguring scars.
During the biopsy to collect cells for diagnosis, the surgeon leaves a magnetic marker at the site of the tumor. Later, during a lumpectomy or other surgical procedure, the marker — a tiny encoded magnetic spiral — guides the surgeon directly to the tumor, Parnell said.
"It's a brilliant little device that allows us to precisely target the tumor," she said, adding that magnetic marker procedure also works with radiation treatments.
"The forward-thinking procedure shortens the length of treatment and cuts recovery time."
Don't forget mammograms
Parnell moved from Washington to Twin Falls earlier in the pandemic to assist St. Luke's surgical group in fighting breast cancer in the Magic Valley.
"We should count our blessings that we don't have to travel to other places to receive breast cancer treatment," she said. "We don't want people thinking they need to leave the Magic Valley. We have everything here — all the right elements."
But folks have been so preoccupied with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic that the number of cancer screenings across the state has fallen — and that worries Parnell.
"People are still getting cancer," she said. "We can't lose sight of that."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in eight women in the U.S. will get breast cancer in their lifetime.
Early detection through monthly self-examination, annual visits to primary doctors and mammograms is still the key to fighting cancer, Parnell said. Putting off mammograms could eventually contribute to a bottleneck in testing, and, more importantly, could allow the growth of undetected tumors.
Breast cancer death rates declined 40% from 1989 to 2016 among women, the American Cancer Society says. The progress is attributed to improvements in early detection.
Mammograms are typically out of the financial reach of women with low to no income and no insurance. But the Idaho Women's Health Check program provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings for qualified women through the South Central Public Health District, spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said.
Funding for the program comes from a federal grant through the CDC.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, exceeded only by heart disease, the CDC reports. More than one-fifth of all deaths in the nation is due to cancer.
Cancer strikes at a rate of 438 new cases per 100,000 people per year in the U.S., the CDC says. Of all the types of cancer, female breast cancer has the highest rate of new cases annually. In 2017, 125 new cases of breast cancer were reported per 100,000 people in the U.S., followed by prostate cancer at 107, and lung and bronchus cancer at 55 new cases per year.
Searching for a cure, prioritizing prevention
The National Institute of Health estimates that 1.8 million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year. While some researchers continue to develop new treatments for cancer, others look for a cure.
But many say future cancer research should focus more attention on prevention.
Scientists at the health institute estimate that more than half of cancers in the past 20 years could have been prevented by using the knowledge we have now. While genetic factors increase the risk for some cancers — resulting in 5-10% of cancer cases — most cancers are caused by environmental and lifestyle factors.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an international health campaign that started more than three decades ago to bring widespread attention to the disease that affects hundreds of thousands of women every year across the globe.
Since 1985, the campaign has not only increased awareness but has educated folks about prevention and early detection and raised money to support research. The pink ribbon symbolizing breast cancer awareness is now a year-round reminder of the heavy burden breast cancer puts on patients, family and society.
