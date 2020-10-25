Hope grows for breast cancer patients: Cancer Awareness Month pays off

One out of every eight women will be touched by breast cancer at some point in their lives. This year, an estimated 42,170 women in the U.S. will die from the devastating disease.

Today, doctors say early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer. But, because of the coronavirus, fewer women in Idaho are coming in for breast cancer screenings.

And that worries St. Luke's Magic Valley surgeon Dr. Whitney Parnell.

"People are still getting cancer," Parnell said. "We can't lose sight of that."

Each October, we celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an international health campaign that started more than three decades ago to bring widespread attention to the disease that affects hundreds of thousands of women every year across the globe.

