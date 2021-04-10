As Anita Young watched ambulances speed through Rogerson in December on the way to Salmon Falls Dam, she had flashbacks of April 16, 1996.

That was the day her sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Dan Brierley, careened off the road and into the Salmon Falls Creek Canyon while approaching the dam from the west.

Neither survived the accident.

Young said the Brierleys were supposed to stop at 5:30 p.m. in Rogerson to pick up some of her mother’s fried chicken on their way back home to Hollister. But they never showed up.

After a few hours passed, Young said she received a call from one of her nieces — the Brierleys had two daughters — asking if Young knew where her parents were.

Young and her mother got into their pickup and went searching for the missing couple. The weather that day, Young remembers, was a mix of hail, sleet, rain, snow and high winds. The road leading up the dam was a mess, and Young did not spot any vehicle tracks.

She and her mother returned to Rogerson at about 10 p.m. Young’s brother then also went out to search the road near the dam. He shined a spotlight into the canyon below and caught a reflection of the pickup’s mirror.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office does not have records of the crash on file, the Times-News learned through a public records request. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said the Idaho State Police might have investigated the crash, but they don’t have records going back that far either.

The Brierleys’ vehicle hit a sand pile on the side of the road before slamming into the rock wall and off the grade as they approached the single-lane road over the century-old dam. Young recalls the vehicle leaving a streak of green paint down the 217-foot-high face of the dam.

All of these memories came back to her as she watched the ambulances drive through Rogerson and learned that another vehicle went over the side. Young has reached out to the woman who lost both a husband and son in that accident because Young remembers what that felt like.

“It turns your life into something like jelly,” Young said. “I cried myself to sleep for six months.”

This recent fatal crash was followed up by a close call in February in which a rancher hauling cattle came close to skidding off the road as the windy grade approaches the dam from the west.

Following this incident, the next highway district meeting was a crowded affair. The normally subdued meeting was full of residents who expressed their frustrations of the road and their own frightening situations they have experienced on the dam.

Young urged the highway district commissioners to address the problem.

“I guess my point is, if any one of you people had family out there at the bottom of the dam, I know you would be doing something — not 24 years later — you would be doing it that today,” Young said at the meeting.

Another fatal crash

Aside from her sister’s accident, Young has another connection to Salmon Falls Dam. Her mother’s family moved to Rogerson from Hungary in 1909 to help build the structure, which created Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir. The water stored there is vital for irrigation at nearby farms.

Drivers approaching the dam from the west navigate a windy grade that changes from two lanes to the one single, narrow roadway that traverses the top of the dam. When the dam was built in 1910, this grade was unpaved, much narrower and there were no concrete barriers along the road.

The Twin Falls Highway District has made improvements to the road over the years to try to make it safer, but residents say more needs to be done.

Kelly Lee of Twin Falls worked as a diesel mechanic for 30 years before retiring in 2014. Since then, he travels Three Creek Road over the dam while driving to and from Owyhee County to trap coyotes nearly every day in the winter.

On these trips, Lee has had some frightening experiences with slick roads that he said appear to have little sand on them for traction.

On one occasion in January while driving back to Twin Falls, Lee turned the corner to approach the grade and saw two young girls running on the dam — despite the no-loitering signs in place — as their parents stood off to the side of the road. The grade was slick, and Lee was afraid that if he tapped his brakes, he would have slid right into the family.

“I didn’t know what the hell to do,” Lee said. “Luckily they got off the dam so I could get by. Somebody else is going to get killed out there.”

Lee says he has often experienced dangerous conditions on that stretch of Three Creek Road. On the morning of Dec. 19, he drove over the dam hours before a Burley father and son slid off the road and into the canyon below later that evening. Lee remembers the road being “a mess.”

“I ain’t saying it’s all on the highway district,” Lee said, “but they could’ve maybe slowed him down to where he wouldn’t have went over.”

According to the police report, the road was icy that evening. Chris Patterson and his son Nathaniel Patterson were returning from a hunting trip with a group of other campers when their Dodge pickup went off the road at the west edge of the dam. The camp trailer pulled by their pickup remained at the top of the dam, wedged against the concrete railing.

Young believes this is close to the same spot her sister and brother-in-law went over the dam in 1996.

When first responders arrived on the scene and rappelled into the canyon, they found Nathaniel Patterson deceased.

Chris Patterson had shown some signs of movement earlier, but after first responders used extrication equipment to remove him from the vehicle, he lost his pulse. First responders performed CPR and placed him on a ventilator, but they were unable to revive him.

Community frustration

The feeling of anger and sadness at seeing another life lost at the dam was palpable at the Twin Falls Highway District’s March meeting, where Young spoke about a FedEx driver’s experience at the dam.

The driver had stopped at the Rogerson Service Station, which Young owns, after he failed to make it up the grade on the west side of the dam before sliding backward.

After hearing the driver’s tale, Young called the highway district to inform the agency of snowy road conditions at the dam. A highway district employee arrived an hour later to plow the road; it had not been snowing in Twin Falls.

Wyatt Gould, a farmer whose family has a cattle ranch west of the dam, expressed the frustration that he felt after his own close call in February on the same day the FedEx driver slid backward down the grade.

“Do you understand, I could have been killed?” Gould asked highway district commissioners during the meeting.

Gould told the Times-News that he and his brother were hauling cattle in February from their family’s ranch on Elk Mountain Road near Three Creek when he lost control of a pickup on the grade approaching the dam.

Gould managed to drive one pickup and livestock trailer across the dam, but he was less successful with the second. As he slowly made his way down the grade, he lost control and was forced to jackknife the pickup into the rock wall to stop from sliding any farther.

He said about 2 or 3 inches of snow covered the road that morning, but he and his brother had to travel to Twin Falls to sell the cattle after putting it off the week before due to inclement weather.

“It’s not like we wanted to go,” Gould said. “We had to go.”

Gould said his family has owned the ranch for 21 years and he makes his way out there about once a week. Although this was the first time he has experienced a situation like this, his father went through a similar ordeal while driving in the opposite direction.

“My dad — it’s probably been about 10 years — but he was heading up the dam with just a horse trailer, and got to that high point, spun out and the truck went backwards,” Gould said. “He had to do the same thing. Jackknife into the wall. You’re just hoping to jackknife into the wall and hope it stops.”

During the highway district’s meeting, frustrated residents pointed to a number of issues they see at the dam.

For starters, Gould questioned why the road was not plowed and sanded on the day of his incident.

Residents also questioned whether enough signage is in place to warn approaching drivers of its steepness and the potential for black ice.

Gould and others who use the road often say traffic is increasing near the dam as it appears more people are heading out that direction to hunt and camp. Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir is a popular ice-fishing destination in the winter.

Drivers unfamiliar with the roadway may have a hard time navigating it in the winter, residents say.

Gould also raised concerns about the state of 17 Mile Road, which offers drivers the single alternate route across Bureau of Land Management ground to bypass the dam but is often impassable when snowdrifts cover the road.

“Otherwise a lot of us wouldn’t use (Salmon Falls Dam),” Gould said. “Seventeen Mile Road is faster for us. If that road was better, I would never go across the dam.”

Dave Burgess, chairman of the Twin Falls County Highway District board, said 17 Mile Road is not always an option in the winter. But 10 months out of the year, it is a very good road.

Winter conditions have gotten worse on the road ever since a large fire years ago burned acres of sagebrush in the area, highway district Director Brian Lancaster said.

“There’s nothing to hold the snow out there,” Lancaster said. “It’s a real issue with 3 inches of snow and 30 mph wind can shut that road down pretty quick.”

The district has made improvements to 17 Mile Road over the years, including paving 2 miles of the road, widening it in places, creating culverts to help keep water off the road and cutting into hills to make the road less steep.

Lancaster said the agency could conduct more of this maintenance work, but first, it has to complete a right-of-way renewal process on all roads that border land owned by the BLM. This is a time-consuming process that started in 2017 and is dependent on BLM cooperation.

As for Three Creek Road at Salmon Falls Dam, Burgess said the highway district is looking for ways to make improvements there too.

“We’re trying to do right by those people out there,” Burgess said. “These people are really upset and I don’t blame them. We take it seriously … we feel like we’ve done a lot, are doing a lot and hope to do a lot more for them.”

Potential solutions

After December’s fatal crash, the highway district hired an engineering firm to look at some of the ways to make the road at the dam safer.

Burgess said this report from EHM Engineers found there were some small improvements the district could make, such as installing additional signage and removing excess sand that builds up on the road at the base of the dam’s cement walls.

The report, which the Times-News obtained through a public records request, also notes that the cement walls along the dam are shorter on the west side than at other parts. In the shortest section, these walls are only 12 inches tall, while they are about 32 inches at other parts of the roadway.

The report states that these shorter sections of the dam’s wall should be built up higher, but, given this is an old structure, “a more in-depth study should be performed when altering or adding to these walls and parapets.”

The dam is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Burgess said the district has implemented most of the improvements outlined in the report, aside from the improvements to the dam walls. The district also lowered the speed limit for all traffic from 15 to 5 mph. Previously, only trucks and vehicles pulling trailers had to follow the lower speed limit.

But raising the dam wall, along with a few other improvements the highway district is considering, would require the approval of the Salmon River Canal Co., which owns and operates the dam.

For example, Burgess said the district is considering removing chunks of the rock wall alongside the grade to allow sunlight to reach the road. Currently, the grade is shaded at all times of the day, meaning it takes longer for snow and ice to melt.

Prior to hauling excavation equipment out to the dam to remove or blast this rock, the highway district needs to make sure the seismic activity generated would in no way affect the structural integrity of the dam. The district would also need to consult the private property owner who owns the land where this work would take place.

Years ago, the highway district removed large sections of rock to widen the roadway approaching the dam, so this kind of work has been completed before.

Additionally, the district is looking into installing a camera at the dam so it can monitor road conditions and respond when needed. Since Gould’s incident in February, Burgess said the district has made sure trucks plow and sand the road by 7 a.m. every day.

“You’re out in the situation where the weather can change really quick,” he said. “A storm comes in after 7 a.m. and we’re gone; that is a problem. So that’s why we’re looking into the cameras.”

Lancaster discussed these potential improvements with the canal company’s board of directors on Wednesday.

Canal company manager John Shetler said the board has no problem with the highway district connecting to the company’s existing power infrastructure near the dam to operate a camera.

Additionally, Shetler said the company’s board of directors unanimously signed off on the highway district pursuing engineering studies that look into removing rock from near the grade and adding height to the shorter sections of the dam’s walls.

Aside from the seismic activity generated from the excavation work, the canal company is not necessarily concerned that either of these proposals would affect the integrity of the dam, Shetler said. Despite the structure’s age and some deterioration on top, a study completed a few years ago found that the dam’s core is in good shape.

After the studies are complete, the highway district would have to provide both the canal company and the Idaho Water Resources Board with the findings before moving forward with the improvements.

“I think our board is definitely more than willing to work with (the highway district) to try to make it as safe as possible for everybody out there,” Shetler said.

While improvements could help the situation at the dam, building a bridge that allows people to bypass the dam altogether is the only way to completely fix the problem, multiple residents have said.

The highway district has looked into this possibility before. In 2000, it commissioned a study to examine what it would cost to build a bridge about 100 yards downstream of the dam over Salmon Falls Creek.

The results of this study, which the Times-News obtained in a public records request, offered four different alternatives ranging from $2.8 million to $5.8 million. These costs only include the construction of the bridge and not other associated expenses like the miles of new roadway that would need to be built leading to and from the bridge.

Burgess said this study was completed with the use of funds from the Idaho Transportation Department. He said ITD deemed the bridge unnecessary at the time because of the low levels of traffic volume in the area. If the highway district wanted to proceed with the project, it would have been forced to pay back the ITD for the study.

ITD spokeswoman Jessica Williams said the state agency oversaw federal funds the highway district used to complete the study. She said ITD officials who would have been part of this process are no longer with the agency.

“However, their role would have dealt specifically with the administration of Federal funds, and not what decision a local jurisdiction would make in regards to moving forward with further studies, evaluations or projects,” Williams said in an email to the Times-News.

Burgess said the district could look into the possibility of pursuing funding for a bridge again. This would require funds from outside agencies as the highway district has a budget of just under $10 million, which is needed for all of its operations.

The first step in this process would be to install traffic counters by the road to see if there is evidence to support residents’ observed increases. If this proves a bridge is feasible, the district could again try to pursue one.

But this process could take 10 to 15 years.

“Possibly somewhere down the line maybe a bridge would be an answer,” Burgess said, “but that’s not even on the table at this time.”

Instead, the highway district is focusing on some of the other improvements, such as installing a camera or removing rock from alongside the grade. Burgess said these sorts of projects will be completed throughout summer and fall, prior to the upcoming winter.

Residents too are hoping to see improvements before winter weather returns later this year.

“My confidence level isn’t very high,” Gould said. “I’m looking down the road, not just putting a Band-Aid on the situation.

“We’ll see.”

