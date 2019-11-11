To do on Veterans Day

SHOSHONE — The American Legion Post 11 Veterans Dinner will be Monday at the Manhattan Cafe, 133 South Rail Street W.

Happy hour starts at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6 p.m. For reservations, call the cafe at 208-886-2142.

TWIN FALLS — A Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday in City Park.

After the ceremony, American Legion Post 7 will host a chili-and-cornbread feed at the post hall at 447 Seastrom St., Twin Falls. A memorial service will also be held for former Post Commander Jerry Wertz, who died in September.

TWIN FALLS — All veterans and active service members can receive free meals and free soda for Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Prasai's Thai Cuisine, 428 Second Ave. E., and Prasai's Thai 2 Go, 1563 Fillmore St. Information: 208-733-2222.

KIMBERLY — A community concert honoring veterans will be 7 p.m. Monday at the L.A. Thomas Gym in Kimberly. The concert is free. A light dinner for veterans and a guest will be served at 6 p.m. Veterans, please call Darla at 208-4900-3488 to RSVP.