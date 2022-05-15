 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Honoring the fallen Police officers of Idaho

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley honored on Saturday members of law enforcement who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Every year, residents, city officials and officers gather together to commemorate the fallen at the Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service. Among those in attendance are families who have suffered the loss of a loved one in the line of duty.

At the event on Thursday, speakers addressed the audience to help them realize how important law enforcement is in our country and to help people realize what it is that these officers go through on a daily basis.

As Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson and Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce read the shared proclamation between city and county, Johnson called upon the residents along with all civic and educational institutions, to observe the week of May 15-21, 2022, as police week.

Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Jack Johnson and Mayor Ruth Pierce read Police Week Proclamations at the Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park.

“How fortunate we feel, to be in Idaho, where we still respect and revere law enforcement,” said Mike Mathews, Idaho Deputy Chief of Staff for Sen. Jim Risch. “Just know that from your congressional delegation, you have our full and complete support.”

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden was the keynote speaker and spoke on the ongoing difficulties officers and their families go through.

“Your loss at the benefit to our communities is a huge personal sacrifice,” Wasden said. “It is one that the rest of us can never fully repay. But I hope with that loss comes an honor, knowing that your loved ones died performing a most noble service.”

The crowd bowed their heads as the names of the 73 Idaho fallen officers names were read.

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs spoke of the serious nature of the memorial, telling the audience the statistics of officers killed here in Idaho.

Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney, Grant Loebs, speaks at the Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park.

According to Loebs, the United States Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. as well as the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial in Boise, list 73 Idaho officers who have been killed in the line of duty. Those include police officers, sheriff’s deputies, Idaho State Police troopers, marshals, Fish and Game wardens and forest rangers.

Of those deaths, 38 were from gunfire and eight were in the Magic Valley.

Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Idaho state Attorney General, Lawrence Wasden, speaks at the Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park.

Loebs also brought up the fentanyl problem within Idaho and the Magic Valley, explaining the seriousness of the drug and the harm it can bring to officers.

“Fentanyl is the new scourge and a new challenge for law enforcement,” he said. “It’s a significant threat to both our communities and our law enforcement officers.”

To end his speech, Loebs asked that residents help elect officials who see the dangers in anti-law enforcement policies and ideas.

Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service

The Honor Guard marches into place to perform the 21-gun Salute at the Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park.

Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Residents, city officials and law enforcement officers gather to honor officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, on Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park. 

