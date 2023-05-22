BUHL — Honor Flight recipient Bill Pryor was in a limousine a few miles away from the city park, where on Sunday afternoon a surprise celebration awaited.

Pryor, 86, a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, had spent the weekend in Washington, D.C., with other veterans touring war memorials as part of the Honor Flight program.

A crowd, which included city and county officials, representatives from Idaho's congressional delegation, first responders, pep band members, and lots of relatives and members of the public were at the Buhl park, getting last-minute instructions from organizer Marvin Barnes, of Joining Forces in Magic Valley, on how things were going to play out during the welcome of the hometown hero.

The band would play the U.S. Air Force song while Pryor, returning from his visit from Washington, would be escorted by the American Legion color guard to the newly built shelter in the park. The crowd was asked to stand and yell "like you just won the state lottery.”

Things went as planned.

The crowd was loud, proclamations were read, and after the ceremony, well-wishers stood in line to shake Pryor’s hand or give him a hug.

In addition, Pryor was given a Quilt of Valor, and Barnes, through the help of a base historian at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, located a 55-year-old newspaper article that included a photo of him.

Pryor, who reached the rank of technical sergeant, was in charge of aircraft maintenance. Ironically, mechanical problems on an airplane during a layover in Phoenix delayed the celebration by an hour.

Pryor will also be receiving a flag that flew over the nation’s Capitol.

But was the celebration really a surprise?

“I knew something was going on,” admitted Pryor, but thought it would be a low-key kind of thing at his Buhl home.

Of the extravaganza at the park, he was almost at a loss for words.

“I don’t know what to say,” he said.

He did have a good time visiting war memorials in Washington with other veterans, one of which was 102 years old.

“I feel grateful,” said Pryor, who was slightly sunburned from the weekend trip.

The Quilt of Valor presentation was among the most touching parts of the ceremony. The program presents veterans and active service members a quilt as a way to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. Despite the day's 90-degree temperature, Pryor looked peaceful with his red, white and blue quilt.

Margi Rahr of Magic Valley explained that with each quilt comes comfort and healing.

“Love, caring and gratitude flows from our hands into the quilt,” Rahr said.

The Honor Flight program takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials that commemorate their service. He left Friday morning from the Boise Airport, as the first "lone eagle" from Twin Falls County. Most veterans in Magic Valley who participate in Honor Flights fly out of Salt Lake City.

The Honor Flight Network has flown more than 244,000 veterans to the Washington memorials since 2005.