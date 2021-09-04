Homeland Security agents intercept counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards headed to Idaho

BOISE — Federal officials want to remind people that making fake coronavirus vaccine cards is a crime.

The Department of Homeland Security agents in Seattle recently intercepted a shipment of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards bound for Idaho, according to a tweet from the field office.

“Maderna or anyway you spell it, making counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards is a federal crime!” the field office said in a tweet.

Seattle Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reportedly intercepted the phony vaccine cards being shipped into the United States.

The cards were bound for Idaho, though Homeland Security did not specify where in the Gem State the counterfeit cards were headed.

In a statement to the Idaho Statesman, Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer — who oversees all Homeland Security Investigations operations in the Pacific Northwest — said specific charges for this case will be determined by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Hammer added that the matter is still under investigation.