TWIN FALLS — Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty is hosting a Homes for Dogs pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Twin Falls City Park.
Multiple pet rescue organizations and the local shelter will be there with dogs and cats for you to adopt. Non-profits, craft vendors and food booths will be set up in the park to add to the fun. Also, locally-built doghouses will be raffled off at the event.
For over 100 years, Coldwell Banker has helped people find homes, and as of 2017, it has extended its mission to man’s best friend by partnering with local pet shelters and organizations to meet the goal of finding forever homes for animals in need.
For more information or to become a sponsor or vendor, call Deb Clough at 208-308-8453.
