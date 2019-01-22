Try 1 month for 99¢
Buhl house fire on River Road

Buhl firefighters hose down a log home Monday night on River Road. Three occupants escaped the flames. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BUHL — Three people escaped from a burning home north of Buhl late Monday.

The Buhl Fire Department, Buhl Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of flames coming from the roof of a log house on River Road, a statement from the sheriff's office said

One of the occupants was evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The Buhl Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, which is thought to have started in the attic, the statement said.

More information will be posted on Magicvalley.com as it becomes available.

+1 
River Road house fire

The Buhl Fire Department responds to a house fire Monday night on River Road.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments