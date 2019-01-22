BUHL — Three people escaped from a burning home north of Buhl late Monday.
The Buhl Fire Department, Buhl Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of flames coming from the roof of a log house on River Road, a statement from the sheriff's office said
One of the occupants was evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
The Buhl Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, which is thought to have started in the attic, the statement said.
More information will be posted on Magicvalley.com as it becomes available.
