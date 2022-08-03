Home building permits decline in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Despite its growing population, the town is seeing lower home construction numbers.

The trend has city officials worrying about a continued housing crunch.

“We need more units,” Twin Falls city spokesperson Joshua Palmer said. “We have families looking for homes (and) employers looking to have employees relocate here.”

Palmer noted that many regions of Idaho are experiencing the same situation. While the free market decides how many homes are built in the city, Palmer said city officials work to make sure that infrastructure is available when homes are built. There is land available in Twin Falls for home construction, but Palmer said it is getting tighter.

Through June, 139 single-family-dwelling permits have been issued this year in Twin Falls, compared with 417 during the same time a year ago, a decline of 66.7%.

Seventeen home permits were issued in June, compared with 29 in June 2021.

In Twin Falls County, 14 single-family-home permits were issued in June and seven were issued in July.

Palmer has seen both sides of the spectrum, from monthly permit numbers dipping to single digits as the Great Recession took hold in Twin Falls — two permits were issued in December 2009 — to 15 years ago when dozens were issued per month — 91 permits were issued in August 2006.

Despite a decline in permits in Twin Falls, the value of the construction has risen from $4.6 million in June 2021 to $5.7 million in June 2022. The total value of construction is down 47% year to date, from $81.2 million to $42.5 million.

Stories of supply chain issues were commonplace during the pandemic, but Palmer said he has also heard stories of a low supply of skilled labor in the home construction industry. The rise in interest rates could also be taking a toll. Interest rates for home mortgages as now above 5% as the Federal Reserve tries to curb runaway inflation.

Keith Moller, owner of Moller Construction in Twin Falls, isn’t building a home right now but said he is staying busy roofing and building additions.

Supply chain issues are still affecting him, as the shingle manufacturer he uses only has three colors in supply, out of the 12 it used to offer.