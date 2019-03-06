Try 3 months for $3
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

BUHL — A Hollister woman died and two people were taken to a Boise hospital after a Tuesday evening crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Buhl. 

Robin Parry, 37, drifted over the center line while driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza west at 5:21 p.m. and hit a 2013 Toyota Tacoma driven the other direction by Dennis Norwood, 62, of Buhl, Idaho State Police said. 

The Tacoma went off the right shoulder of the road while Parry's vehicle stopped in the eastbound lanes at milepost 195.4, ISP said in a statement. 

Parry died at the scene of the crash, ISP said. Norwood and his passenger, Derek Haas, 50 of Hagerman, were taken by helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. 

Parry and Haas were wearing seat belts, but Norwood was not, ISP said. 

U.S. 30 was blocked until about 8 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments