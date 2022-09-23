Hollister celebrates community after historic school stays open

HOLLISTER — Some say it was the first parade the town has ever had, and it seemed like nearly everyone in Hollister turned out Thursday for a community celebration of its historic schoolhouse.

Capping off Spirit Week, the Hollister Hawks wanted to share their gratitude with the community after the town rallied to keep the school open for the 2022-23 year. After the parade, Hollister Elementary and the Boosters hosted a celebration and ice cream social.

The Hollister Elementary Booster Club was out in force to share their thanks for the community support and the teachers and staff who committed to keeping the school running. The Booster Club has worked to develop community partnerships, promote activities, and raise funds for school supplies.

After staff shortages threatened to shut down the school, Hollister secured enough staff to allow the elementary to serve more than 50 students.

Filer School District had considered closing the school this year. Without the school, kindergarten through fifth-grade students would join the middle and high school students on an hours-long bus ride to Filer for school.