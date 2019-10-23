RUPERT — The 21st annual Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival is scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend and will embrace the theme “With Open Arms.”
It will take place Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 at the Civic Center, 505 Seventh St., Rupert. The four-day festival will celebrate the joys of the holiday season and raise money for the Minidoka Health Care Foundation which supports health-related causes in the community. The foundation is currently seeking donations of trees, wreaths and decorative items for the display; volunteers to assist with all aspects of the festival; entertainment groups to perform; and sponsorship donations to help with event costs.
The festival will feature more than 50 spectacular Christmas trees, from three-foot miniatures to an occasional nine-foot giant, as well as many other Christmas items. Non-stop entertainment, a Teddy Bear Breakfast with visits from Santa Claus, a Gala opening luncheon, a Senior Social and the Minidoka Auxiliary Volunteers gift shop will envelop the festival with the sights and sounds of a traditional Christmas. Admission is free.
Caring and Sharing has raised more than $673,000 in its short history to provide for a variety of needs in the community. The Minidoka Health Care Foundation has assisted the Mini-Cassia Child Protection Team, the Women and Children’s Shelter, the Disabled American Veterans, the Pomerelle Ski Patrol, Wee Links, the Minidoka County Senior Center and the Magic Valley Humanitarian Center to name a few. It assists several students in health-related careers with scholarships each year. The foundation also helps support Minidoka Memorial Hospital with equipment and program funding.
If you like to have fun, see old friends, meet new people and assist in a worthy cause, the Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival is the place to be. This wonderful community event continues to be a highlight during the Christmas City USA annual celebration.
For more information, call 208-434-8275 or see Tammy Hanks at the Minidoka Health Care Foundation office.
