TWIN FALLS — Hobby Lobby plans to open next month at the Magic Valley Mall.
The retailer’s Facebook event for its Twin Falls store says the grand opening will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. Hobby Lobby will take over the 57,000 square-foot space that previously housed Macy’s.
“We’ve had communications with Hobby Lobby for several years,” Woodbury Corp. Regional Manager Brent White said. “It was simply a matter of the stars lining up, if you will.”
Woodbury Corp. is the real estate management and development company that owns the Magic Valley Mall. The mall has been in a period of significant change after core tenants Sears and Macy’s closed earlier this year.
“We were frankly excited because those anchors were, for our market, behind the times,” White said.
The mall has not announced yet what will be going into the former Sears space. According to White, “We have a pretty good idea, but we’re not sharing yet.”
Meanwhile, Olive Garden has started “going vertical” at Locust Street and Pole Line Road. A spokeswoman previously told the Times-News that the restaurant plants to open this winter, but White believes the restaurant could be up and running before December.
The mall is also expecting a major theater addition and renovation at the Magic Valley Cinema 13. The work would bring six new theaters, all new reclining seats and one Imax-style theater. At night, the new theaters become “VIP seating” with dining, beer and wine for patrons 21 and older.
UPDATE: Magic Valley Cinema 13 expansion features reclining seats, beer and wine and ‘Imax-like’ auditorium
The theater expansion has not yet begun, White said.
Mall visitors will see other changes as the weeks progress. The Magic Valley Mall recently removed its entire ceiling as part of a lengthy renovation process that includes modern, energy-efficient lightning, different seating and a new look for the food court. Renovations will be completed around Oct. 1, White said.
“I think people will be quite surprised,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hobby lobby is highly political because of who they donate money to. They lost my business before they even got to this area. I lived in another city with a hobby lobby and I’ve been boycotting them ever since. May their stay be short.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.