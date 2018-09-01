TWIN FALLS — If you’re hitting the road for Labor Day weekend, you can expect to pay more at the pump.
“Labor Day weekend will likely motivate large numbers of travelers to bid farewell to the warm weather with one last getaway, albeit more locally, and gas prices could inch higher over the weekend in response,” AAA Idaho said in a statement earlier this weekend.
Idaho’s gas prices recently landed among the top five most expensive in the United States. On Monday, Idaho’s average was $3.26 per gallon. That’s less than Washington, but more than Utah, Wyoming, Montana and Nevada.
If you’re planning to travel this weekend by car, how can you save money?
“Tracking gas mileage can help you spot the early signs of car trouble,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said in a statement. “If you notice a sudden decrease in fuel economy, take your vehicle to a trusted repair shop right away.”
Also, pay for the grade of fuel required by the manufacturer, rather than a more expensive alternative. Also, “topping off a fuel tank can also lead to wasteful fuel spills,” according to AAA Idaho.
Relief is in sight. This fall — once Labor Day passes — gas prices are expected to drop due to fewer travelers and cheaper winter-blend fuel, AAA Idaho said in a statement.
Idaho gas prices — which often lag behind national changes — could reach $3.10 per gallon or less this fall, compared with $2.70 nationwide.
“As the days get darker and school commitments keep families closer to home, the combination of reduced demand and the cheaper-to-produce winter-blend gasoline typically apply downward pressure on Idaho pump prices,” Conde said in a statement.
Here’s a look at recent gas prices across south-central Idaho:
- Glenns Ferry — $3.29/per gallon
- Hailey — $3.34
- Ketchum — $3.50
- Oakley — $3.42
- Rupert — $3.32
- Stanley — $3.72
- Twin Falls — $3.26
