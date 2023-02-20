KIMBERLY — A gas main was damaged by a hit and run driver Sunday afternoon, causing a road to be closed while workers responded to make repairs.

First responders were called to Polk Street West and 3400 East at about 5:30 p.m. after a vehicle hit the gas main and left the scene.

A witness told police a gray Toyota Tundra possibly struck the gas main. As of Monday afternoon, the hit-and-run driver had not been found, said Lori Stewart of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The Rock Creek Fire District, along with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Kimberly Police Department, along with Intermountain Gas employees, responded.

Polk Street West was closed to traffic while the gas line was repaired.