WATCH NOW: WWII B-25 bomber Maid in the Shade lands at Twin Falls airport

Want to tour?

Where: Reeder Flying Service at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport.

How to book: No reservations are required to tour the plane. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased outside the plane. Ground tours are available Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Flights are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

To schedule a flight, book online at azcaf.org/tour or call 480-462-2992.

Rides are $325 per waist compartment seat (four available) and $590 per jump seat (three available).