WATCH NOW: WWII B-25 bomber Maid in the Shade lands at Twin Falls airport

TWIN FALLS — One of World War II's most iconic warplanes has landed at the Magic Valley airport and is available for public tours and flights this week.
Living History Flights in the fully restored B-25 bomber Maid in the Shade are available Friday through Sunday. Ground tours are available Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
B-25s were heavily armed and used for high- and low-level bombing, strafing, photo reconnaissance and submarine patrol.
Organizers of the tours say the B-25 was on of the best weapons and possibly the most versatile aircraft of WWII. One of its most important roles was in the raid over Tokyo in 1942 by the Doolittle Raiders.The B-25 saw duty in every combat area flown by the Dutch, British, Chinese, Russian, Australian and U.S. forces.
Maid in the Shade served her wartime duty with the 319th Bomb Group 437th Squadron at Serragia Airbase, Corsica. The plane flew 15 combat missions over Italy and Yugoslavia between Nov. 4 and Dec. 21, 1944. Most of its targets were railroad bridges.
After the war, Maid in the Shade was used for training before being sold at auction and used as an insect sprayer. The plane was acquired by Airbase Arizona, which runs the tour, in 1981. After an extensive 28-year restoration, Maid in the Shade finally flew again in 2009.
The plane is one of 34 B-25Js still flying out of the nearly 10,000 that were produced.
Maid in the Shade, B-25 bomber stops in Twin Falls
