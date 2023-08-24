History of Idaho’s Right to Work Law, labor unions

In 1985, Idaho became the 21st Right to Work state in the nation, meaning that any type of union membership requirement as a condition to employment is prohibited.

Labor unions can still operate in the state, but no wages can be deducted for union fees. Employees would have to choose to join a union and provide signed paperwork.

Being a Right to Work state has created a few issues for company employees who want to be represented by local unions.

In 2017, a group of employees from Lamb Weston petitioned to join Teamsters Local 483 based out of Boise. But through their efforts of pushing for a vote, the environment in the company became “very tense,” Lamb Weston employee Lisa Powell told the Times-News at the time.

Employees on both sides of the dispute were vocal about accusations of harassment in the workplace and even through Facebook posts online.

“How many felony sex convictions do the anti-union employees have?” Teamsters Local Union 483 Director of Representation Darel Hardenbrook said in a Facebook group in 2017. The post was later taken down.

Soon after, Teamsters Local Union 483 filed charges against Lamb Weston after claiming Lamb Weston threatened to retaliate against employees who wanted to join or supported the union.

The union also claimed that the company interrogated employees about their union activities — Iranian immigrants specifically.

Why do workers want to be part of a union?

Through a collective bargaining agreement, unions facilitate a procedure where employees part of a union and their employees can discuss issues in a workplace, address concerns, and advocate for themselves and their coworkers.

Unions also have helped employees make their voice be heard about their employment, which would include negotiating for higher wages, better benefits, paid time off and company transparency, and more.

Lamb Weston employees who were in favor of being in a union were striving to have that same work environment and financial stability, but it became difficult through the Right to Work law. Employees voted 439-no, 109-yes, and no union representation came for the company.

The fall of unions in Idaho

Although Idaho was once a union-friendly state, the Right to Work law approved by 54% of voters in 1985 caused a decline of unions all over the state, going from 12% that same year to 4.7% in 2022.

This weakened labor unions in Idaho and strengthened the conservative political view, especially after unions were not representing and reflecting the economic, political and social interests of their members anymore.

But why were members so against unions?

Since 1985, members who are anti-union have shown they prefer Right to Work laws because of their ability to choose whether or not they want to be part of a union membership. This would mean they have more financial freedom without having to pay union fees every paycheck.

They also believe the law has allowed for job growth around the state and served to stabilize the labor market, a leading factor for the Gem State.

Organizing labor unions, however, isn’t exactly dead.

Through a survey done by Gallup in 2022, 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions. That’s the highest approval rating since 1965.

Americans were asked to pick their top three reasons on why they wanted to join a union. Better pay and benefits for employees and their coworkers came in first with 65%, followed by employee representation/employee rights with 57%. Job security came in third at 42%.

Although it can still be possible, Idaho’s Right to Work law decreases the possibility of becoming a union-friendly state.

What other labor unions are in the Magic Valley? Here's a partial list of labor unions in the greater Twin Falls area, according to Cause IQ, a website that tracks unions nationally. International Association of Fire Fighters - L4589 Jerome

International Association of Fire Fighters - L1556 Twin Falls

International Association of Fire Fighters

American Postal Workers Union - 179 Twin Falls Local

National Air Traffic Controllers Association / Natca Local TWF

Independent Milk Producers Cooperative Corporation

Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers

Kimberly Education Association

BCTGM International Union - 283g Local