TWIN FALLS — For an afternoon this week, a second-floor hallway at Rock Creek Elementary became a portal to a world filled with famous people who have altered the course of history.

Guests meandered through the hallway and heard from dozens of notable people, like Amelia Earhart, Sacajawea, Albert Einstein, Malala Yousafzai, Jacob Grimm of the Brothers Grim, Jane Goodall, Dr. Seuss, and President Barack Obama.

The Living Wax Museum was put on by the students in Angela Van Hofwegen's third-grade class. It was the culmination of weeks of learning about people who have contributed to history.

Students selected a historic person to study and write about. They then wrote a speech as that character and, on Monday, they came to school dressed as their character, ready to describe their lives to anyone who visited the museum.

With the push of a "button," each costumed third-grader would come to life, and share a story about their character's life.

Kyler McEntire said he selected Jacob Grimm from the Brothers Grimm because he liked to read.

Scarlet Stokes told the Times-News she chose Amelia Earhart "because she was a big woman."

Van Hofwegen said the event really helps solidify students' understanding of who these people were, and why they were important.

"The kids have done a lot of research on who they are and what they did, and how they impact our world," Van Hofwegen told the Times-News. "It makes it more impactful for the kids to really see and understand what it means to be a historical character."

The Living Wax Museum had been a regular part of Van Hofwegen's program, but it is the first time they've held one since 2019, due to the interruptions caused by Covid-19.

"The kids are excited — they've put in all the work," Van Hofwegen said. "They're excited to show off what they've done."

