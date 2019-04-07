{{featured_button_text}}

CURRY — The Twin Falls County Historical Society will present "How to Ensure Your Community's Historic Barns Are Not Lost Forever" at 1 p.m. Saturday at the county museum, 21337 U.S. 30 between Twin Falls and Filer.

Preservation Idaho will do the presentation on historic barns, why they matter to Idahoans, and how you can contribute to their protection and documentation. The group has created Idaho's only Heritage Barns Register. The Magic Valley has a unique agricultural history that you can help save, and this program is an opportunity for individuals and communities to ensure that no barn is overlooked. Learn more from Programs Director Gaby Thomason at the presentation.

Preservation Idaho is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect historic places of significance to Idahoans through collaboration, education and advocacy. It has no affiliation to the state or federal governments. 

Admission is free. For more information, call, 208-736-4675.

