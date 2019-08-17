CURRY — The Twin Falls County Historical Society has invited the Twin Falls County Commissioners and Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways Department to a picnic from noon till 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the museum grounds, 21337 U.S. Highway 30 between Twin Falls and Filer.
Stop in and thank your local representatives for their interest in the museum and enjoy a free lunch.
