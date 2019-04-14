CURRY — Saturday is History Day at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum. Stop by at 1 p.m. at 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer.
Watch demonstrations by a cobbler or try the egg-and-spoon race. See an old-time chuck wagon and hear stories about early farm equipment. There will be several exhibits and fun events.
Admission is free. For more information, call 208-736-4675.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.