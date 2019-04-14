{{featured_button_text}}

CURRY — Saturday is History Day at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum. Stop by at 1 p.m. at 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer.

Watch demonstrations by a cobbler or try the egg-and-spoon race. See an old-time chuck wagon and hear stories about early farm equipment. There will be several exhibits and fun events.

Admission is free. For more information, call 208-736-4675.

