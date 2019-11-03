{{featured_button_text}}

CURRY — The Twin Falls County Historical Society will hold its annual members' meeting at noon Nov. 9 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, halfway between Twin Falls and Filer. The museum will be closed from noon to 1 p.m.

The purpose of the annual meeting is to allow historical society members to elect the historical society board. Only current members are eligible to vote, which must be done in person. Members in good standing, who have completed one year as a museum volunteer, may choose to run for a position on the board by contacting the museum administrator by Nov. 1 to have their name put on the ballot.

This is just one opportunity for members to express their opinions regarding museum operations and events or programs sponsored by the historical society. Your input and support as members and volunteers are appreciated.

For more information, go to twinfallsmuseum.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments