CURRY — The Twin Falls County Historical Society will hold its annual members' meeting at noon Nov. 9 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, halfway between Twin Falls and Filer. The museum will be closed from noon to 1 p.m.
The purpose of the annual meeting is to allow historical society members to elect the historical society board. Only current members are eligible to vote, which must be done in person. Members in good standing, who have completed one year as a museum volunteer, may choose to run for a position on the board by contacting the museum administrator by Nov. 1 to have their name put on the ballot.
You have free articles remaining.
This is just one opportunity for members to express their opinions regarding museum operations and events or programs sponsored by the historical society. Your input and support as members and volunteers are appreciated.
For more information, go to twinfallsmuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.