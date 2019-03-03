Try 3 months for $3
 COURTESY OF KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-BRACKETT

CURRY — Kimberly Williams-Brackett will speak to museum visitors Saturday about her great-great grandfather John D. Nims, founder of the North Side News in 1908. His son Harry was also in the newspaper business. As keepers of the record, these men chronicled births, deaths, failures and successes of the Magic Valley community. Williams-Brackett will discuss how and why she became involved in writing “Keepers of the Record” and will autograph copies.

The program will be at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer.

Other events this month include a discussion regarding various historical organizations March 16 and where to go for information, and Darrell Buffaloe will present his revised railroad presentation March 23 to include more local history.

For more information, call 208-736-4675.

