Historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite gets a makeover
Rich Russell gives a tour Wednesday, June 9, 2021, of the Rock Creek Station and Stricker Ranch near Hansen.

HANSEN — The historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite has a new look.

The Idaho State Historical Society has unveiled the latest historic preservation project to enhance visitors’ educational experience at the 156-year-old stage stop. The wooded site was a popular resting place on Rock Creek for hundreds of thousands of immigrants on the Oregon Trail in the 1840s, ’50s and ’60s.

Volunteers with the nonprofit Friends of Stricker spent much of the past year spiffing up the place while the country was shut down due to COVID-19.

Tour of the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite

New displays for self-guided tours are seen Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite south of Hansen.

In addition, 11 new interpretive signs now tell the history of the site, which was home to the only trading post on the Oregon Trail between Fort Hall and Fort Boise. Also, a new pavilion, with a large screen showing on-demand historical videos, was constructed next to the site’s 10-year-old interpretive center.

Tour of the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite

A recently completed pavilion at the historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite is seen Wednesday. Visitors may activate the screen to view videos produced by the Friends of Stricker and the Idaho State Historical Society.

Volunteers also re-chinked log buildings at the site, painted interior walls, refinished hardwood floors and rearranged displays in the Stricker home, volunteer Rich Russell said Wednesday as he guided a group of women through the buildings.

Tour of the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite

A child's bedroom, part of a 1916 addition to the historic Stricker 'mansion,' is seen Wednesday at the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite south of Hansen.

The 1900 Victorian mansion, which houses many artifacts once owned by Herman and Lucy Stricker, also got a new roof, as did the infamous wet and dry cellars that still stand near the old Rock Creek Store, Russell said.

The wet cellar, built next to a now-missing saloon, held liquor and other bottled goods. The dry cellar next door, which once held dry goods such as flour and sugar, doubled as a jail when needed and also served as protection from attacks.

Tour of the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite

Rich Russell gives a tour Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite south of Hansen.

The oasis in the southern Idaho desert saw renewed life in 1865 when “Stagecoach King” Ben Holladay built a home station there on his Overland Stage route. Soon after, Holladay sold out to Wells Fargo.

The Kelton Freight Road, which ran the same course as the Holladay’s Overland Stage Route, carried lumber and other building supplies from the train station at Kelton, Utah, through Rock Creek and on to Boise.

Tour of the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite

Herman Stricker's safe is seen Wednesday at the Stricker Store during a tour of the historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite south of Hansen. Stricker ran the store for 20 years.

The store, built and operated by merchant James Bascom, sold provisions to westbound travelers. Herman Stricker purchased the store from Bascom in 1876.

Nearly a century later, Stricker descendants donated the site to the state historical society. It is operated cooperatively by the Friends of Stricker.

Tour of the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite

New displays for self-guided tours are seen Wednesday, June 9, 2021, of the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite south of Hansen.

Educational upgrades to the site were made with the financial support of the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation, Maurice Bowers Charitable Trust, and the Grace Smith Keveren and Kenneth A. Keveren Foundation. State funding through the Department of Public Works Permanent Building Fund Advisory Committee was used to stabilize and restore the wet and dry cellars, Rock Creek Store and the Stricker family home.

Want to visit?

The nonprofit group Friends of Stricker provide free guided tours of the historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. through October, but visitors are welcome to tour the site at any time. Donations are appreciated.

To find the historic site, take Rock Creek Road (3800 East) 5 miles south from Hansen. At 3200 North, turn west and go nearly a mile to 3715 East. The site is on the south. 

 

