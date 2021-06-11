Historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite gets a makeover

HANSEN — The historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite has a new look.
The Idaho State Historical Society has unveiled the latest historic preservation project to enhance visitors’ educational experience at the 156-year-old stage stop. The wooded site was a popular resting place on Rock Creek for hundreds of thousands of immigrants on the Oregon Trail in the 1840s, ’50s and ’60s.
Volunteers with the nonprofit Friends of Stricker spent much of the past year spiffing up the place while the country was shut down due to COVID-19.
In addition, 11 new interpretive signs now tell the history of the site, which was home to the only trading post on the Oregon Trail between Fort Hall and Fort Boise. Also, a new pavilion, with a large screen showing on-demand historical videos, was constructed next to the site’s 10-year-old interpretive center.
Volunteers also re-chinked log buildings at the site, painted interior walls, refinished hardwood floors and rearranged displays in the Stricker home, volunteer Rich Russell said Wednesday as he guided a group of women through the buildings.
The 1900 Victorian mansion, which houses many artifacts once owned by Herman and Lucy Stricker, also got a new roof, as did the infamous wet and dry cellars that still stand near the old Rock Creek Store, Russell said.
The wet cellar, built next to a now-missing saloon, held liquor and other bottled goods. The dry cellar next door, which once held dry goods such as flour and sugar, doubled as a jail when needed and also served as protection from attacks.
The oasis in the southern Idaho desert saw renewed life in 1865 when “Stagecoach King” Ben Holladay built a home station there on his Overland Stage route. Soon after, Holladay sold out to Wells Fargo.
The Kelton Freight Road, which ran the same course as the Holladay’s Overland Stage Route, carried lumber and other building supplies from the train station at Kelton, Utah, through Rock Creek and on to Boise.
The store, built and operated by merchant James Bascom, sold provisions to westbound travelers. Herman Stricker purchased the store from Bascom in 1876.
Nearly a century later, Stricker descendants donated the site to the state historical society. It is operated cooperatively by the Friends of Stricker.
Educational upgrades to the site were made with the financial support of the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation, Maurice Bowers Charitable Trust, and the Grace Smith Keveren and Kenneth A. Keveren Foundation. State funding through the Department of Public Works Permanent Building Fund Advisory Committee was used to stabilize and restore the wet and dry cellars, Rock Creek Store and the Stricker family home.