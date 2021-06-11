Historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite gets a makeover

HANSEN — The historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite has a new look.

The Idaho State Historical Society has unveiled the latest historic preservation project to enhance visitors’ educational experience at the 156-year-old stage stop. The wooded site was a popular resting place on Rock Creek for hundreds of thousands of immigrants on the Oregon Trail in the 1840s, ’50s and ’60s.

Volunteers with the nonprofit Friends of Stricker spent much of the past year spiffing up the place while the country was shut down due to COVID-19.

In addition, 11 new interpretive signs now tell the history of the site, which was home to the only trading post on the Oregon Trail between Fort Hall and Fort Boise. Also, a new pavilion, with a large screen showing on-demand historical videos, was constructed next to the site’s 10-year-old interpretive center.

Volunteers also re-chinked log buildings at the site, painted interior walls, refinished hardwood floors and rearranged displays in the Stricker home, volunteer Rich Russell said Wednesday as he guided a group of women through the buildings.

