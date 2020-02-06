{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission is seeking a new member to fill a three-year term. All applicants must have a demonstrated interest, competence or knowledge in history or historic preservation. This is an unpaid volunteer position.

Meetings are held at 3:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Canal Company office.

Twin Falls County residents can apply online at twinfallscounty.org/hr/advisory-board by Feb. 14. Submit a resume and letter of interest with the application.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments