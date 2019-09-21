TWIN FALLS — It sounded fun when I first heard it: Latino journalists around Idaho will lead four teams in the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs’ annual Hispanic Heritage Month fitness challenge. The kicker? The daily challenges would be designed by the Boise Police Department.
I take comfort in the fact that all of us must have fancied ourselves as participants in some wacky real-life sitcom where we’d bumble around trying to figure this challenge out and look cute doing it. How wrong we were.
It didn’t help that Hispanic Heritage Month started on a Sunday this year. The fact that it’s intended to coincide with several Latin American independence dates, including Mexico’s, meant I started this challenge full of tacos and fighting the urge to melt into the couch.
That morning, I opened my email while deluding myself into thinking we’d start off easy — and, horrifyingly, that might be the case as far as Boise Police are concerned.
“Do this three times in a circuit,” the email read. My orders were as follows: 80 high-knees (40 for each leg), 15 pushups, 25 body weight squats, 30 lunge jumps (15 each leg), 20 tricep dips, 20 sit ups, 30 mountain climbers (15 for each leg), 30 second back, left and right planks.
The first inner struggle I faced as I read the email again was the embarrassing fact that I had no idea what some of those were. I searched enough of them online that my phone suggested I make a file for my “favorite exercises.” It was as if everyone was mocking me.
That led me to my second inner conflict, which was the hubris that got me here in the first place. Then, as if going through all the phases of grief in rapid succession, I resigned myself to my fate.
You have free articles remaining.
By day three I had not done much better. I was still googling some of the workouts, and I am not confident I was doing all of them correctly. I did something a little different for the fourth day and decided to head to the park before my lunch break to get the challenge done. It was the first signs of change.
The Boise Police Department gave us eight different exercises to do for as long as we could for a minute each. It was the most benevolent routine yet but as our photographer Pat Sutphin, can tell you, I still had to take some time to figure out what I was doing. It wasn’t until afterward that I felt like the strenuous activity I felt unduly bound to was doing me some good.
On a normal lunch break I would eat in my car and read the day’s newspaper if I hadn’t got around to it, but on this day I drove home, made a fresh lunch and straightened up my room without once considering dropping into my bed and missing the rest of the work day.
It remains to be seen if this extra energy will keep up as the challenge goes on or if it’s a bright spot before an inevitable collapse, but I’m feeling ready to take on the world. After a quick nap.
Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.