JEROME — The Magic Valley will be alight with Latin music, festive clothes and traditional food as it prepares for its annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.
Hispanic Heritage Month officially begins Sept. 15 and continues to Oct. 15. It begins mid-month to coincide with the independence dates of seven Latin American countries between the 15 and 18.
Festivities kick off in Jerome with the Fall Fiesta and Grito Nacional taking place in North Park starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Mexican Consulate will present the Grito Nacional, a traditional declaration made on Mexican Independence Day. Mexican Independence Day is celebrated Sept. 16.
“It’s an important part of the community when more than one-third of the population is Hispanic,” said Ben Reed, event organizer and program director at Lee Family Broadcasting. “It’s something you don’t want to ignore.”
Claudia Espinosa, a representative from the Mexican Consulate in Boise, will give the decree. It will be the first time a woman will read El Grito in Idaho. There will also be a dozen food trucks, a talent show, a chili-eating contest and traditional music.
Reed said the event also serves to preserve Hispanic culture for new generations.
“Any opportunity to connect second-, third-generation kids with the traditions of their parents — it’s so important to do that,” Reed said.
The College of Southern Idaho will host its Hispanic Heritage Month event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will feature music, dancing and a proclamation from Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar. It will overlap with a film presented by the social science department commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.
The college’s increasing number of Hispanic students is part of the reason organizers decided to host the event. CSI is expected to meet the requirements to become eligible to apply for a Hispanic-Serving Institution designation from the U.S. Department of Education. The designation allows accredited universities and colleges with 25% Hispanic full-time enrollment to apply for grants specifically for the schools.
“The number of Latino students is increasing and we are very close to receiving an HSI designation,” said Alejandra Hernandez, event organizer and multicultural coordinator at CSI. “It makes sense to get together and start a conversation about what it means to be an HSI and serve Hispanic students.”
Both the Jerome and Twin Falls events are being put on in part with seed money from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. The Commission helped fundraise for the events last year.
“It’s good to hear that it will continue,” said Juan Saldaña, community resource development specialist at the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. “It’s important for the community as a whole to see the contribution our community brings.”
This is Jerome’s sixth year putting on its event, which has received funding from different sponsors in the past. Reed said that providing people with a party atmosphere helps bring them together and understand one another. He thinks efforts to unite the community have been successful.
“I see more connectedness,” Reed said. “I see barriers being broken down on both sides.”
