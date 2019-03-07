Try 3 months for $3

SPOKANE — Stockholders of Northwest Farm Credit Services re-elected Greg Hirai of Wendell to the NFCS board of directors. He will serve a five-year term ending in 2024.

Hirai operates a 4,500-acre farm in southern Idaho producing potatoes, corn, alfalfa, wheat and barley as well as a variety of potatoes for processing. He also raises corn, alfalfa and triticale as feed for local dairies. Hirai serves on the boards of the North Side Canal Company and the Lower Snake River Aquifer Recharge District. He was first elected in 2014.

