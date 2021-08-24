Editor’s Note: Find more of Drew Nash’s suggestions for local hikes online at Magicvalley.com.
Independence Lakes
Distance: 7.7 miles (lakes), 9 miles (Mount Independence)
Difficulty: Moderate, loose rock on trail, steep inclines
Directions: Sixty-five miles from Twin Falls. Take highway 30 to W 400 S in Cassia County and turn right. Turn right again onto S 400 W. Take a slight right onto ID-27 and follow that into Oakley. Turn left onto W 2000 S/E Main St. Follow Basin Road and E. Oakley Elba Road to Independence Lake Road. Stay slight right to stay on Independence Lake Road. Stay to the right at Stinson Creek. Continue along staying to the right until you reach the trailhead and campground.
Why make the hike: This hike offers beautiful vistas through forested areas with the payoff being not one, but multiple alpine lakes. Beginning with a bridge crossing over a creek, the trail takes a gentle incline at first before becoming steeper towards the end. While reaching the lakes are surely satisfying, the real reward is taking the steep climb to the top of the saddle. Once there spectacular views of all the lakes unfold as well as the valley on the other side of Cache Peak and Mount Independence. This hike is also considered by many to be a good beginners hike for backpacking. There are spots to set up camp at the lakes. Lake #2 appeared to have quite a bit of space.
Photo Tip: When using a camera phone, consider turning it upside down in order to get closer to the ground when shooting a low vantage point. Also, a reminder to try using the panoramic feature for mountain vistas or the slow motion feature when shooting video of creeks. The time-lapse feature speeds things up like clouds rolling through the mountains.
NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
PHOTOS: Hiking the Magic Valley, Independence Lakes
Hiking in the social distance: Exploring the Magic Valley
Finding gems while hiking in the Magic Valley and making pictures.
The Auger Falls loop is one of the closest hikes to Twin Falls proper, allowing for a nice view of the famous I.B. Perrine Bridge as well as Auger Falls itself.
Almost immediately after setting foot on the trail I thought to myself this would be the near-perfect place to shoot night photography.
This jaunt delivers almost immediately with a gorgeous view of two crystal clear spring ponds from the canyon rim.
Getting eye-level with Idaho's famous Balanced Rock will only take five to 10 minutes.
Not much has changed in the area since the Hunt party took on Star Falls (Cauldron Linn) back in 1811. Try packing a lunch and go enjoy one of the most tumultuous waterfalls in the Magic Valley.
A another beautiful, albeit rugged way down into the canyon. NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
The Mogensen Trail takes hikers through the Snake River Canyon starting near Centennial Waterfront Park and under the iconic I.B. Perrine Bridge where BASE jumpers from around the globe gather to jump.
Dierkes Lake has long been a destination for recreational activity, and hiking is no exception.
This short journey has something for everyone. There's not an enormous amount of elevation so this hike allows those that don't want to huff and puff find a nice middle ground.
Anyone that travels into the South Hills should consider taking a quick detour and make the hike up to Ross Falls.
If you're looking for a short stroll to see cascading waterfalls then this hike is for you.
There's some really amazing views along this trail if you're willing to tackle some elevation dips and gains. Walking through a dead tree, coming across a collapsed lava tube and crossing a 15 million year old lava field were highlights of the hike.
The Creekside Towers loop took us through trees (shade) while also giving us awe-inspiring vistas and rock formations. There were several small bridge crossings over a creek that added to the natural soundtrack of song birds and a soft breeze rustling the surrounding trees.
This hike offers beautiful vistas through forested areas with the payoff being not one, but multiple alpine lakes.
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn.
