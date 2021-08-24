Accessing the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic

Despite ongoing impacts of COVID-19, numerous recreational opportunities exist in Idaho’s outdoor areas.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy a hike, a ride or a camping trip but should adhere to best health practices to prevent virus transmission, including staying at least six-feet away from others and avoiding groups of people who are not immediate family members or housemates. Please wear a mask if close contact is unavoidable.

Please observe leave no trace policies and pack out whatever you pack in. Stay safe and enjoy the outdoors.

Source: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/recreate-responsibly/