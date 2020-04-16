Accessing the outdoors during the COVID-19 crisis

Idaho state parks and day-use areas remain open during the COVID-19 crisis, with modified rules.

The Idaho State Parks and Recreation office says day-trips near your home are encouraged — outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, running, and biking, are not prohibited. But those who recreate outdoors must keep a safe distance of six feet from other people who do not live in the same household.

If you arrive at a trailhead and it seems crowded, you should come back another time.

Also, try to minimize your impact while visiting. Bring food, beverages and anything else you might need for a fun excursion and avoid having to shop or interact with the community near the trails. This prevents potential virus spread and can ease tensions with local residents concerned about outsiders.

“Outdoor activity is healthy at this stressful time, and we encourage people to enjoy a walk, a hike, or a ride,” said David Langhorst, Parks and Recreation director. “These precautions give the public recreational opportunities while still minimizing the risk of infection.”

Please observe leave no trace policies and pack out whatever you pack in. Stay safe and enjoy the outdoors.

Sources: parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/use-parks-stay-safe, coronavirus.idaho.gov/statewide-stay-home-order.

