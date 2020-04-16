Thousand Springs State Park: Earl M. Hardy Box Canyon Springs Nature Preserve
Distance: About 2 miles
Difficulty: Moderate, steep inclines
Directions: In Gooding County, drive south on 1500 East or West Point Road. Just past the intersection with 3400 South will be a sign and parking on the west side of the road. Vehicles can continue down the dirt road and reach another parking area where portable restrooms await. A state park pass is needed or a $5 day-use fee will be charged.
Why make the hike: This jaunt delivers almost immediately with a gorgeous view of two crystal clear spring ponds from the canyon rim. Moving along the rim hikers will likely see birds of prey as they try not to trip over an unlimited supply of basalt. With an ominous "unimproved trail" sign leading you into the canyon, the trail becomes steep but manageable. After several switchbacks, hikers will reach the bottom of the trail and eventually come to a damaged overlook. Be careful as you take in the view. From there you can continue on the trail for a short way or head back after seeing the main attraction.
Pro Photo Tip: Be sure to have some microfiber clothing on hand when shooting this waterfall, it tends to spray a lot of mist downstream.
NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
Drew Nash is the Times-News chief photographer and has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.
