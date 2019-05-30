BUHL — Weather permitting, seal-coat work will begin this week on Idaho Highway 46 near Buhl, between mileposts 85 and 91. This is the final stage of the U.S. Highway 30 to Ken Curtis Bridge paving project which occurred last year. Work is anticipated to be complete within two days.
Seal coating is a roadway surface treatment that takes place during the summer months and helps preserve and extend the lifetime of Idaho’s roadways.
It also provides a skid-resistant surface for better vehicle traction. The process requires hot temperatures and dry weather for chips to properly adhere to oil that is deposited on the highway.
When the seal-coat is applied, the roadway will be reduced to one lane. Motorists should anticipate short delays and watch for the presence of flaggers or pilot cars.
Chips placed during the seal-coating process have the potential to cause windshield damage, so drivers are cautioned to slow down and pay attention to reduced speeds and no-passing zones throughout the work area.
