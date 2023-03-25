The Idaho House of Representatives emptied its calendar by noon on Friday, and will not meet on Monday. Meanwhile, the Senate chipped away at nearly 100 bills and gubernatorial appointments.

CTE, State Board budgets head to governor’s desk

Continuing to check off end-of-session budget work, the House passed a pair of budget bills Friday morning.

Career-technical education. House Bill 363 provides $103.3 million for CTE, a 22.6% increase.

Much of the increase comes in the form of a $15 million line item to add CTE programs at the high school and postsecondary level. That money comes from the in-demand careers fund, created during a one-day special legislative session in September.

After the House’s 48-15 vote, the budget now goes to the Senate.

State Board of Education “special programs.” Senate Bill 1177 is a catchall. The biggest chunk of the $34.9 million goes into the Opportunity Scholarship for Idaho college students. The budget also contains $1.25 million for the rural educator incentive program, which teachers can use to pay off student loans or continue their education.

The bill passed 48-17. Since the Senate has already passed this budget, it now heads to Gov. Brad Little’s desk.

House panel sends new Idaho Launch bill to floor

The Idaho Launch “trailer bill” is headed to the House floor.

Senate Bill 1167 takes several steps to tighten Gov. Brad Little’s incentives plan, designed to encourage high school graduates to pursue high-demand careers.

Among other things, the bill limits the incentives to $8,000 per student — and requires students to pick up at least 20% of the cost of community college or workforce development programs.

The bill also requires the Workforce Development Council to file annual reports on Idaho Launch, tracking use and student outcomes, and gives the program a six-year expiration date.

The tighter language won over at least one critic, Rep. Steve Miller, a Republican from Fairfield. In February, Miller voted against the first version of the Idaho Launch bill, which passed the House on a 36-34 vote.

“I’m a great fan of outcome-based funding for education, and I think these are great measures,” Miller said during a House Commerce and Human Resources Committee hearing Friday morning.

The committee voted to send SB 1167 to the House floor on a voice vote.

Senate passes prayer, abstinence bills

Working through a long calendar of bills Friday morning, the Senate passed a couple of hot-button proposals.

Prayer. House Bill 182 would reaffirm the rights of students or staff to pray on school grounds. The bill is based on the case of Joseph Kennedy, a Washington state high school football coach, who was fired after leading players in prayer on the playing field. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Kennedy’s favor in 2022.

“Your religious liberties don’t expire once you leave the 50-yard line,” said Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, the bill’s sponsor.

Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, said the bill opens the door to proselytizing in school. “Prayer’s important … but this is about conspicuous vocal prayer during school hours.”

The bill passed 26-8, with Sen. Geoff Schroeder, from Mountain Home, joining Democrats in opposition. The bill goes back to the House, which will consider the Senate’s amendments to the bill.

Abstinence. House Bill 228 would formally define abstinence as “the absence of any sexual activity prior to marriage.” The bill’s Senate sponsor, Sen. Cindy Carlson, said the definition is meant to offset sex education curriculum, which sometimes defines abstinence in terms of preventing pregnancy or STDs.

Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, argued that sex education needs to demystify sex, or young girls are left at greater risk of sexual assault.

The bill passed 23-11, and now goes to Gov. Brad Little’s desk.

Dinosaur bill roars through the House

On Day 75 of the 2023 session, the House cast a vote 95 million years in the making.

The House passed a bill naming the oryctodromeus the state’s dinosaur.

The student-sponsored Senate Bill 1127 recognizes a burrowing herbivore found almost exclusively in Idaho. The bill’s sponsor touted not just the oryctodromeus, but the Eastern Idaho fourth-grade students who spent a school year immersing themselves in studying the dinosaur and preparing their talking points to lobby on its behalf.

“They had not learned these facts and stories because they took a standardized test,” said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.

The floor debate was punctuated with a few tongue-in-cheek questions, and at least one groaner.

“These kids have really dug into this,” said Rep. Jerald Raymond, a Republican from Menan.

The students didn’t win everyone over. In lighthearted debate against the bill, Rep. Bruce Skaug noted that Idaho is home to six dinosaurs. “And what about those other five dinosaurs?” said Skaug, a Republican from Nampa. “Are we not picking winners and losers here?”

The bill passed 61-2, with Skaug and House Speaker Mike Moyle voting no. It now goes to Little’s desk.